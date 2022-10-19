Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Celyad Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYAD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 4,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Celyad Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

