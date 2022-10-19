Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,805,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,200,000 after buying an additional 476,683 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,440,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,567,000 after purchasing an additional 536,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,172,000 after purchasing an additional 572,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 15.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,574,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after purchasing an additional 213,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

