Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

