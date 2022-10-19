Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $219.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.81 and its 200 day moving average is $241.04.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

