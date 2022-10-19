Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

