Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.