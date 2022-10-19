Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

