Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9,128 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

USMV opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

