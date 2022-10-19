Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Centene worth $192,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $100,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 955.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after buying an additional 1,047,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,917. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

