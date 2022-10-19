Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.28. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CAGDF)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.