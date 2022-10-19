Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR stock opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

