CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CGI Price Performance

CGI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,268. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,947,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

