CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CGI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,268. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,947,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
