Chain (XCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Billion

Chain (XCN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $13.28 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.83 or 0.27533413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

