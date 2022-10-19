Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $3,246,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 750.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

