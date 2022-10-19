Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 97,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 790,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.30% and a negative net margin of 62,618.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 159,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

