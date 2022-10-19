Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,117. The company has a market cap of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

