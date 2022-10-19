Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Chemung Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CHMG stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.49.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.
Insider Activity
In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $273,398. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Further Reading
