Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.98% of Cheniere Energy worth $331,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.10. 28,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,083. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

