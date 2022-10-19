Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.91.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

