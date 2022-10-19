Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $23.70.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
