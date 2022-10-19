Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,543.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,615.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

