Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Nepsis Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 4.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. 22,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $197.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

