Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 101,789 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

