Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $300.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

