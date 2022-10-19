Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 663,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Cimpress Trading Up 3.3 %

CMPR opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $657.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

