Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 663,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
CMPR opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $657.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
