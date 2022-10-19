Citigroup Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Neutral

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.09.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. Polaris has a 52-week low of $94.24 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Polaris by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.