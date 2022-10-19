City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.02

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.02 and last traded at $95.76, with a volume of 4838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.49.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of City by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

