Clear Street LLC Acquires 14,042 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) by 256.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

COOLU stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

