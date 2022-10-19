Clear Street LLC Acquires 7,170 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU – Get Rating) by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SWETU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.19.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

