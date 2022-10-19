Clear Street LLC Has $106,000 Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) by 2,442.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

TOACU remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Wednesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

