Clear Street LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU)

Clear Street LLC cut its holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $254,000.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

AVACU stock remained flat at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

