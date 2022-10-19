Clear Street LLC Invests $124,000 in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $1,952,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $8,187,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

GAMC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 852,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

