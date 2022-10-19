Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 28.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,237,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 274,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,264,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENER remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

