Clear Street LLC Purchases New Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRPMU traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.