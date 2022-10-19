Clear Street LLC Purchases New Shares in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. CONX accounts for approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CONX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

CONX Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.