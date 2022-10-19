Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 5,085 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1,695.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TRV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.07. 26,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,424. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

