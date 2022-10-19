Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 501.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Up 1.9 %

BA stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,351. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

