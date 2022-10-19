Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.34. 20,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.17.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.64.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

