Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 582.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

