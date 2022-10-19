Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 17,700 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.5% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

