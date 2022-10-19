Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 7,652 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.57. 18,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

