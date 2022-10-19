Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,109. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $697,679,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

