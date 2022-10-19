Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up to $39.54

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.54, but opened at $40.70. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $674.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

