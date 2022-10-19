Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

