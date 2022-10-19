Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.00% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.52.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 96.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

