Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.