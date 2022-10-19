CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.20

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 101898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.83. The company has a market capitalization of £524.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

In related news, insider Lennart Sten bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($46,689.22). In other CLS news, insider Lennart Sten acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,640 ($46,689.22). Also, insider Anna L. K. Seeley sold 5,241,216 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £13,103,040 ($15,832,576.12). Insiders purchased 338,250 shares of company stock worth $48,903,650 in the last three months.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

