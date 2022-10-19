Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $795.35 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $795.35 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,239.64 or 0.06506440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

