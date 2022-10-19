CoinLoan (CLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156,823.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $15.33 or 0.00079800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $76.66 million and $156,823.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

