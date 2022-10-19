Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

CL stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

